IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season

BOISE — With almost 1 million acres burned across the state, Idaho’s fire season isn’t over yet.

“It’s been one heck of a year for us to still have a number of ongoing fires, especially in southern Idaho,” Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller told the state Board of Land Commissioners on Tuesday.

Miller’s update will not yet be the final fire season report to the board, he said. The state has spent around $62.3 million on fire suppression as of Oct. 9; about $10.8 million of that will be reimbursable by federal agencies.

Last year, the state spent about $17.4 million on fire suppression by October. The agency also ended its monthly fire reports in October 2023, as temperatures and precipitation at the time returned to seasonal norms and lowered fire danger, the Idaho Press reported.

A warm, dry beginning to fall this year has prolonged the fire season, Miller said, which is why the agency is extending burn restrictions through Oct. 20. Those who want to burn brush or have other large fires on their private property are required to obtain a free permit from IDL.

“That’s really so we can keep tabs on who’s burning, and we’re not chasing smoke everywhere and sending resources to those locations,” Miller said.

Almost 955,000 acres had burned across Idaho as of Oct. 9, with the majority of that on U.S. Forest Service land.

The Wapiti Fire west of Stanley has burned 127,043 acres, according to the report, and is about 80% contained. The Lava Fire near Cascade has burned 97,567 acres, and is 90% contained. Both of these fires are in the Boise National Forest.

The Valley Fire east of Boise is under Idaho Department of Lands protection, and has burned nearly 10,000 acres. The agency determined the cause of the fire was Idaho Power equipment, according to a report released Monday.

Attorney General Raúl Labrador, who sits on the board, asked how it would be determined what responsibility Idaho Power would have to pay for the cost of fighting the fire.

Fire Management Bureau Chief Josh Harvey said the agency’s attorneys are working to determine if negligence was the cause of the fire and if suppression efforts would be billable to Idaho Power.

“We have an extensive history of collecting on those, but it does come down to the facts of what actually occurred, and was the individual or entity responsible in some way for preventing that, or could it have been prevented,” Harvey said.