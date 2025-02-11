Immigration enforcement bill moves through House

BOISE — The Idaho House on Monday passed a Texas-style immigration bill that would allow local law enforcement and judges to get more involved in immigration enforcement.

House Bill 83 passed 61-9, along party lines, after very little debate. The bill is modeled after a Texas law that has been blocked from going into effect; the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals is weighing its constitutionality.

The bill would create a new crime of illegal entry into the state, the second offense of which would trigger deportation.

Based on the costs to transfer inmates through the Idaho Department of Correction and to incarcerate people in jails and prisons, bill sponsor Rep. Jaron Crane, R-Nampa, estimated the cost to the state next fiscal year would be $1 million.

Crane said that, under the Trump administration so far, “about 3,500 people have been rounded up, so to speak, a week, that’s going to be 182,000 people a year.”

“So what the federal governments are needing from us is to put forth an effort with our law enforcement agencies here in the state to assist them in this illegal immigration issue,” Crane said.

The illegal entry charge would only apply if the person was “investigated for, charged with, or convicted” of another crime.

The first offense of “illegal reentry” of the state, which is when a person is found in Idaho after they had been denied admission, deported or removed, would be a misdemeanor; it would be a felony if the removal was after a conviction on two or more misdemeanors involving drugs, crimes against a person or both. The second offense would be a felony, and a magistrate judge would be required to order their deportation.

The bill is the second version introduced this session and an amended version of a bill passed in the House last session. Crane and co-sponsor Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said this version had amendments made in response to concerns from the Idaho Dairymen’s Association and the members in the construction industry.

More than 90% of the dairy workers in Idaho are foreign-born, the Idaho Dairymen’s Association has said, and the industry doesn’t have an avenue to seek workers through the seasonal worker H-2A visa program. It’s also estimated that around 50% of the agricultural workforce nationwide are in the country illegally.

Skaug said the changes include the fact that the people charged with the “illegal entry” crime must be at least suspected of another crime.