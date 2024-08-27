‘In God We Trust’ signs to hang at each MVSD school

The railroad never did pass through Peck, but the community continued to thrive with the grain harvested from seven surrounding ridges and nearby prairies, which was hauled to Peck and then transferred to the Clearwater River to be shipped.

Greer is an unincorporated community in Clearwater County along the Clearwater River at the junction of U.S. Highway 12 and Idaho Highway 11, 7 miles southeast of Orofino. The Greer Ferry was constructed across the Clearwater River by Col. William Craig and Jacob Schultz in 1861 to serve local miners and packers passing through to Pierce during the gold rush era. It also provided a link between the Nez Perce Prairie and the Weippe Prairie.

Other operators followed the builders, including the man whose name the community took, John Greer. According to John Bradbury’s Clearwater County history series, Greer was the first town to prosper with the arrival of the homesteaders. It became the shipping and commercial center for the mines, farms and ranches. It was the funnel through which all the freight trains and wagons had to go to haul supplies to Fraser, Weippe and Pierce City. It was also the natural place to haul grain that was grown on the prairie to ship.

Cavendish is an unincorporated community 15 miles from Orofino. It was established in the 1860s on the old trail to Snell’s Mill, a settlement in the Pierce area. Its name is said to have come from a traveler who compared the local weather to Cavendish, Vt. It has a cemetery, park and elementary school. It is made up primarily of farm land and small areas of forestry. Early prominent citizens included Alonzo Snell and William LeBaron, who started a sawmill that supplied lumber for people to start building homes, barns and other buildings.

At its peak, Cavendish had several businesses including a livery stable, a saloon, a mercantile and blacksmith shop. A log church was built in the 1930s. The mercantile eventually became known as the Cavendish Store. The two-room Teakean Cavendish Elementary School continues to operate on the hill not far from the Cavendish Cemetery on the east side of town.

In Where Rivers Meet and Lines Are Cast, Chyrle Bond writes about Ahsahka at the foot of Dworshak Dam. This unincorporated community is also the home to Dworshak National Fish Hatchery. She says “Ahsahka” is a Nez Perce word for “the place where two rivers meet.” That is fitting since it lies at the confluence of the main Clearwater River and its North Fork, about 3 miles downstream from Orofino.

It has been very important to the Nez Perce people with the abundant fish and mild climate. Immense populations of deer and elk roamed the valley, and the rivers provided fast and relatively easy transportation.

The Nez Perce mastered the art of constructing dugout canoes from large logs, using fire to speed the process. It was this skill they shared with members of the Lewis-Clark Corps of Discovery in 1805 to construct canoes to travel the remainder of the way to the Pacific Ocean.

A post office called Dent was established in 1896 and remained in operation until 1954. A Mr. Dent, an early postmaster, gave the community his last name. According to notes by A.B. Curtis the area was homesteaded by Charles and Katherine Dent in 1895.

They built a 12-room travelers rest shortly thereafter, as the area was settled. Dent acted as homesteader, postmaster, minister, blacksmith, tavern operator and hotel manager. What was then a two-day trip is now 15 minutes.

Elk River was first homesteaded in 1897 by Willard Trumbull. In 1909, his homestead was purchased by the Potlatch Lumber Co. and the first electric sawmill in the country was started in 1910. The mill was the most modern in the Northwest and the largest electrically operated mill in the world. The name of the fast-growing town was changed from Trumbull to Elk River at that time. The Milwaukee Railroad was extended into Elk River, making it the terminus of the line. It is no longer in use today. Potlatch began log drives down the North Fork into the Clearwater in 1928. They continued until 1971 with the construction of Dworshak Dam. The town declined after a larger sawmill was built in Lewiston in 1927. The sawmill was closed in 1932 and the planer mill closed the following year.

