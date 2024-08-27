In the churches

The Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church will host a program called “Untangling Our Relationships” on Oct. 11-12.
The primary speaker will be Bryan Cafferky and the focus will be on “Finding Healing with Abraham’s Family.”
The event will start with a 6:30 p.m. session Oct. 11, followed the next day by breakfast, 8:45-9:30 a.m.; Saturday morning study, 9:30 a.m.; Saturday morning message, 11 a.m.; and Saturday afternoon, 2 p.m.
The church is located at 1212 19th St. Child care will be provided and should be arranged ahead of time by calling (208) 743-1981 or emailing lewistonsdachurch@yahoo.com.
KENDRICK — A bazaar and turkey dinner is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 12633 Cameron Road, Kendrick.
The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for ages 6-12, free for those 5 and younger. The meal will include dressing, green beans, potatoes, gravy, rolls, sauerkraut, pies and cranberries. Gluten-free options and take-home meals will also be available. The dinner will be followed by a craft auction that will include items such as handmade quilts and seasonal items.