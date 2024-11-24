In the schools

Genesee Sharing Tree ready for donations

Genesee’s Sharing Tree will be ready for donations this month.

The Sharing Tree for Latah County is set up at the Palouse Empire Mall at the end of November and the first couple weeks of December. Tags for Genesee children will be placed on the tree before Thanksgiving and new ones will be added through early December. Tags for children in Genesee are red.

Gifts can be returned, unwrapped, to the sleigh in the mall or directly to the main school office no later than Dec. 12.

Monetary donations are also accepted and will be used to purchase food for the families for the holidays.

The Sharing Tree provides gifts to Genesee children whose families might not have the funds for gifts. Last year it provided gifts for 19 families, which included 47 children.