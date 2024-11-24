In the schools

Genesee Sharing Tree ready for donations
Genesee’s Sharing Tree will be ready for donations this month.
The Sharing Tree for Latah County is set up at the Palouse Empire Mall at the end of November and the first couple weeks of December. Tags for Genesee children will be placed on the tree before Thanksgiving and new ones will be added through early December. Tags for children in Genesee are red.
Gifts can be returned, unwrapped, to the sleigh in the mall or directly to the main school office no later than Dec. 12.
Monetary donations are also accepted and will be used to purchase food for the families for the holidays.
The Sharing Tree provides gifts to Genesee children whose families might not have the funds for gifts. Last year it provided gifts for 19 families, which included 47 children.
The Sharing Tree is sponsored by the Genesee Education Association.
Those with questions can contact Melissa Hanson at (208) 285-1162 or mhanson@sd282.org.
LHS starts fruit fundraiser for music department
Lewiston High School music department will have its annual fruit fundraiser through Dec. 1.
Orders can be placed by contacting Julie Burke, jaburke@lewistonschools.net or (208) 748-3182, or Brendan Burns, bburns@lewistonschools.net or (208) 748-3184.
Prices for citrus fruit sales, such as California oranges and Texas Rio Star grapefruit are $40 for a 20 pound box and $20 for a 10 pound bag. Combo boxes of oranges and grapefruit are also available.
