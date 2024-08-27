In the schools

Orofino students wins Idaho holiday card contest

Harper Crow, an eighth grader at Orofino Junior/High School, won the eighth grade level holiday card contest.

The Idaho Department of Education selected two overall winners and then winners for each grade level, according to a news release from the department. The cards can be seen at sde.idaho.gov/events/card-contest.

“This is always a fun and refreshing way for the department to get into the holiday spirit with a focus on students, and I always love seeing the amazing talent that these young artists have,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield in the news release.

