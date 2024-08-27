Sections
Local NewsDecember 8, 2024

In the schools

story image illustation

Clarkston High plans Golden Throne fundraiser for local charities

Clarkston High School’s student government is having a donation drive this week.

The donation drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in front of the Adams Building along Sixth Street and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Fifth and Bridge streets.

Community members can donate to the drive, which is part of supporting Golden Throne charities including Northwest Suicide Prevention and former Associated Student Body Adviser Deborah Lynch, who is battling stage 3 breast cancer.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Orofino students wins Idaho holiday card contest

Harper Crow, an eighth grader at Orofino Junior/High School, won the eighth grade level holiday card contest.

The Idaho Department of Education selected two overall winners and then winners for each grade level, according to a news release from the department. The cards can be seen at sde.idaho.gov/events/card-contest.

“This is always a fun and refreshing way for the department to get into the holiday spirit with a focus on students, and I always love seeing the amazing talent that these young artists have,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield in the news release.

School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Sunday’s In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com. K-12 education reporter Kaylee Brewster can be contacted at (208) 848-2297 for more information.

