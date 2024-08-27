In the schools

This initiative helps to make sure no child faces barriers to receive meals at school because of unpaid balances, according to a news release from the credit union.

“At LCCU, we believe in giving back to the communities we serve,” said Trisha Baker, CEO of LCCU, in the news release. “Every child deserves access to nutritious meals, and by addressing these outstanding lunch balances, we hope to ease the burden on families and allow students to focus on learning without the worry of meal debt.”

Asotin robotics team earns three awards at tournament

The Asotin robotics team received three of eight awards at a recent tournament out of 48 teams.

The tournament was held Jan. 11 at Lake Washington High School in Kirkland, Wash. The team is made up of juniors Shawn Hills, Colin Weber and Jonah Ashby and freshmen Awa Mbodji and Gavin Hinkley.

The team received awards for Skills Champion, Think Award and second place as a tournament finalist in the 2v2 bracket. The Skills Champion is the highest combined one-minute scores for solo driving and autonomous scores. The Think Award is given for the most effective and consistent use of coding techniques and programming design solutions for the game challenge.

The Asotin team is now world ranked at No. 155 out of 20,000 Vex robotic teams from 50 countries.

The next tournament will take place Jan. 25 at Shorecrest High School in Shoreline, Wash., against 52 teams. There will also be a tournament Feb. 22 at Asotin High School against 48 teams.

