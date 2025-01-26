Sections
Local NewsJanuary 26, 2025

In the schools

Lewiston High music department selling singing valentines in the L-C Valley

The Lewiston High School music department is selling singing valentines for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

Valentines can be purchased for $10 if they are delivered to people in the Lewiston School District and $20 for others in Lewiston and Clarkston. Those interested can call the high school at (208) 748-3182 or email jaburke@lewistonschools.net.

Valentines will be delivered Feb. 14. The singing valentine will include a rose, personalized card and message to be delivered by the singing group. Songs offered include “Cute,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “You are My Sunshine” and “Happy Together.”

School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Sunday’s In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com. K-12 education reporter Kaylee Brewster can be contacted at (208) 848-2297 for more information.

