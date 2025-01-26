In the schools

Valentines can be purchased for $10 if they are delivered to people in the Lewiston School District and $20 for others in Lewiston and Clarkston. Those interested can call the high school at (208) 748-3182 or email jaburke@lewistonschools.net.

Valentines will be delivered Feb. 14. The singing valentine will include a rose, personalized card and message to be delivered by the singing group. Songs offered include “Cute,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “You are My Sunshine” and “Happy Together.”

