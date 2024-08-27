In the schools

Orofino gets U.S. Department of Agriculture grant

Orofino Joint School District received $24,000 as part of the Child Nutrition Program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The grant will provide funding for video decoder, speaker, security door lock, gateway lock controller monitors and mounts audio system software license, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Education.

The funds help improve or replace child nutrition technology solutions with the U.S. Department of Agriculture fiscal year 2023 Technology Improvement Grant. The first round of grants provide new equipment for the Child and Adult Care Food Program, Summer Food Service Program and National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs. The added technology will help improve accountability, performance and data accuracy within the Child Nutrition Programs, including upgraded computers and printers, menu planning software and card readers, according to the news release.

