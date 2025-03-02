Sections
Local NewsMarch 2, 2025

In the schools

Asotin underwater robotics teamheading to international event

Asotin’s ECH-Science team and the Stingrays, both underwater robotics teams, qualified to compete in the International Seaperch Challenge.

The team of middle and high school girls competed at the 2025 Inland Northwest Seaperch Competition Feb. 22 at Eastern Washington University. Teams won first and third place and both qualified for the international event at the University of Maryland. However, only the first-place winner will travel to compete because of funding limitations.

The teams compete in regional and international events to create a remote-operated vehicle. The teams were established by the Asotin Lions Club. More information can be found at ech-science.com/home.

School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Sunday’s In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com.

