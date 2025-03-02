In the schools

The team of middle and high school girls competed at the 2025 Inland Northwest Seaperch Competition Feb. 22 at Eastern Washington University. Teams won first and third place and both qualified for the international event at the University of Maryland. However, only the first-place winner will travel to compete because of funding limitations.

The teams compete in regional and international events to create a remote-operated vehicle. The teams were established by the Asotin Lions Club. More information can be found at ech-science.com/home.

