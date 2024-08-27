In The Schools

COTTONWOOD — Lillia Kaschmitter, 10, was announced as the Idaho winner of the 42nd annual National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.
Kaschmitter, a fifth grader at Prairie Elementary School in Cottonwood, created “a heartfelt piece that beautifully illustrates hope for missing children,” according to a Wednesday news release from the Idaho State Police, who announced the award. Her poster serves as a reminder that every missing child is loved and never forgotten, according to the news release.
“Lillia’s artwork is more than just a poster — it’s a message of love, hope, and awareness,” said Kara Kelley, Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse Manager, in the news release. “Her piece captures the deep emotions surrounding missing children and the unwavering commitment to bringing them home. It represents the Idaho way — community that cares, remembers, and continues searching with love and determination.”
Kaschmitter’s talents extend beyond art — she also enjoys sports, fishing, camping and swimming, and her favorite subject in school is math, according to the news release.
Next, Kaschmitter’s poster will represent Idaho in the national competition, where winners from all 50 states will participate. The national winner will be honored in Washington, D.C., during the National Missing Children’s Day ceremony in May, according to the news release.
