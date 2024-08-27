Sections
Local NewsMarch 16, 2025

In The Schools

Area fifth grader wins statewide poster contest for National Missing Children’s Day

Prairie Elementary School fifth grader Lillia Kaschmitter was selected as the winner of the Idaho National Missing Children's Day Poster Contest. Kaschmitter's artwork will now go on to compete with the winners from the other states in the national competition.
COTTONWOOD — Lillia Kaschmitter, 10, was announced as the Idaho winner of the 42nd annual National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.

Kaschmitter, a fifth grader at Prairie Elementary School in Cottonwood, created “a heartfelt piece that beautifully illustrates hope for missing children,” according to a Wednesday news release from the Idaho State Police, who announced the award. Her poster serves as a reminder that every missing child is loved and never forgotten, according to the news release.

“Lillia’s artwork is more than just a poster — it’s a message of love, hope, and awareness,” said Kara Kelley, Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse Manager, in the news release. “Her piece captures the deep emotions surrounding missing children and the unwavering commitment to bringing them home. It represents the Idaho way — community that cares, remembers, and continues searching with love and determination.”

Kaschmitter’s talents extend beyond art — she also enjoys sports, fishing, camping and swimming, and her favorite subject in school is math, according to the news release.

Next, Kaschmitter’s poster will represent Idaho in the national competition, where winners from all 50 states will participate. The national winner will be honored in Washington, D.C., during the National Missing Children’s Day ceremony in May, according to the news release.

School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Sunday’s In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com.

