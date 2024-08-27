Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 13, 2024

In the Schools

LHS marching band set to play in Washington, D.C., on July 4

Lewiston High School marching band to be in Washington, D.C., parade

The Lewiston High School marching band was nominated by Idaho Sen. Jim Risch to represent the state of Idaho in the National Independence Day Parade on July 4 in Washington, D.C.

According to a news release from the school district, the Bengal marching band will be part of other performers in the parade which will end with a fireworks celebration on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol building. The event will be livestreamed at july4thparade.com/watch.

The band is directed by Brendan Burns and assistant director Shelly Renzelman. The band has more than 70 students in grades 9-12. The band was the first marching band in the Pacific Northwest, having been founded in 1906, according to the news release.

Those who want to donate to support the marching band can make donations at the LHS main office. The annual fruit fundraiser will take place in November.

Idaho students can enter 2024 holiday card contest

Idaho students can participate in the Idaho Department of Education’s 2024 Holiday Card Contest.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The contest is open to all K-12 students with a K-6 division and a 7-12 division. Winning entries from each grade level will be selected to be displayed on the Idaho Department of Education website. From those winners two overall winners will be selected, one from each division, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Education.

The contest is open to all public and charter school students. Winners will receive cards for their own use.

Drawings should reflect winter or holiday scenes and not include copyright images. Digital images can be scanned and submitted as a PDF. Submissions must be 8.5x11 inches. Cards should be hand drawn, photography, video of digitally created entries won’t be accepted. Pencil or fabric designs aren’t suitable for the card printing process, according to the news release.

Submissions must be received or postmarked by Nov. 8.

Mailed entries should be addressed to the Idaho Department of Education, Attn: Taylor Baggerly, P.O. Box 83720, Boise 83720-0027.

More information and digital submissions can be found at https://form.jotform.com/242674479446167.

School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Sunday’s In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com. K-12 education reporter Kaylee Brewster can be contacted at (208) 848-2297 for more information.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 17
Lewiston man sentenced for battery, disturbing the peace
Local NewsOct. 17
Culdesac asking voters for approval of a bond to pay for wat...
Local NewsOct. 17
Early voting available in Nez Perce County
Local NewsOct. 17
Idaho resets Creech execution
Related
Candidates talk county jail, housing, drug dog
Local NewsOct. 17
Candidates talk county jail, housing, drug dog
Brozik, Sandberg compete to be judge
Local NewsOct. 17
Brozik, Sandberg compete to be judge
UI lease for coffee stand gets approval
Local NewsOct. 17
UI lease for coffee stand gets approval
Whitman County Library director Cody Allen announces resignation
Local NewsOct. 17
Whitman County Library director Cody Allen announces resignation
More questions arise during solar energy workshop
Local NewsOct. 17
More questions arise during solar energy workshop
Moscow intersection closed for construction
Local NewsOct. 16
Moscow intersection closed for construction
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Local NewsOct. 16
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Fall weather will arrive in force starting Wednesday
Local NewsOct. 16
Fall weather will arrive in force starting Wednesday
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy