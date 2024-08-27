In the Schools

Lewiston High School marching band to be in Washington, D.C., parade
The Lewiston High School marching band was nominated by Idaho Sen. Jim Risch to represent the state of Idaho in the National Independence Day Parade on July 4 in Washington, D.C.
According to a news release from the school district, the Bengal marching band will be part of other performers in the parade which will end with a fireworks celebration on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol building. The event will be livestreamed at july4thparade.com/watch.
The band is directed by Brendan Burns and assistant director Shelly Renzelman. The band has more than 70 students in grades 9-12. The band was the first marching band in the Pacific Northwest, having been founded in 1906, according to the news release.
Those who want to donate to support the marching band can make donations at the LHS main office. The annual fruit fundraiser will take place in November.
Idaho students can enter 2024 holiday card contest
Idaho students can participate in the Idaho Department of Education’s 2024 Holiday Card Contest.
The contest is open to all K-12 students with a K-6 division and a 7-12 division. Winning entries from each grade level will be selected to be displayed on the Idaho Department of Education website. From those winners two overall winners will be selected, one from each division, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Education.
The contest is open to all public and charter school students. Winners will receive cards for their own use.
Drawings should reflect winter or holiday scenes and not include copyright images. Digital images can be scanned and submitted as a PDF. Submissions must be 8.5x11 inches. Cards should be hand drawn, photography, video of digitally created entries won’t be accepted. Pencil or fabric designs aren’t suitable for the card printing process, according to the news release.
Submissions must be received or postmarked by Nov. 8.
Mailed entries should be addressed to the Idaho Department of Education, Attn: Taylor Baggerly, P.O. Box 83720, Boise 83720-0027.
More information and digital submissions can be found at https://form.jotform.com/242674479446167.
