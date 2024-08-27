In the Schools

Lewiston High School marching band to be in Washington, D.C., parade

The Lewiston High School marching band was nominated by Idaho Sen. Jim Risch to represent the state of Idaho in the National Independence Day Parade on July 4 in Washington, D.C.

According to a news release from the school district, the Bengal marching band will be part of other performers in the parade which will end with a fireworks celebration on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol building. The event will be livestreamed at july4thparade.com/watch.

The band is directed by Brendan Burns and assistant director Shelly Renzelman. The band has more than 70 students in grades 9-12. The band was the first marching band in the Pacific Northwest, having been founded in 1906, according to the news release.

Those who want to donate to support the marching band can make donations at the LHS main office. The annual fruit fundraiser will take place in November.

Idaho students can enter 2024 holiday card contest

Idaho students can participate in the Idaho Department of Education’s 2024 Holiday Card Contest.