Incumbents win 9th District races

The trio of Republican lawmakers representing rural eastern Washington counties easily won their reelection bids Tuesday.
Rep. Mary Dye, of Pomeroy, defeated Democrat Patrick Miller, of Cheney, by 37,107 votes to 18,747 votes as of Tuesday evening.
“I’m just so grateful,” Dye said on election night. “People have been so supportive, and it’s such an honor to represent like-minded people on this side of the state. I’m so glad I get to go back. My heart has been fully invested in this, and I’m setting a high standard for myself to be as effective as possible.”
By another wide margin, Rep. Joe Schmick, of Colfax, beat Democrat Pam Kohlmeier, of Spokane, with 36,805 votes to 19,578 votes.
“I’m very honored that people have put their trust in me to represent them,” Schmick told the Lewiston Tribune. It’s very humbling. I’m very thankful, and I’m ready to go to work.”
Sen. Mark Schoesler, of Ritzville, ran unopposed for his seat in the Senate. He has been a state lawmaker for 32 years and will return to Olympia for another four-year stint.
Dye, 63, works with her husband on their family farm in Garfield County. She has an extensive background in agriculture and has served on the House Environment and Energy Committee and the Appropriations and Capital Budget committees.
Her 45-year-old challenger was a political newcomer who works in cybersecurity and for the Spokane County Fire District. His campaign focus was on education, and improved access to health care and child care.
Dye said she’s a champion for the “Save our Dams” and “Freedom to Farm” efforts, and pledged to continue fighting for the district’s rural way of life.
Schmick, 66, has been in the legislature since 2007, and his roots are in Whitman County farming. During the campaign, Schmick said he is an advocate for accessible health care, quality education and safe communities.
He serves on the House Appropriations Committee and the House Agricultural and Natural Resources Committee. In addition, Schmick is the ranking member on the House Health Care and Wellness Committee.
Kohlmeier, a 55-year-old attorney and physician, was making her first attempt at elected office. During the campaign, she said the district needs new leadership to tackle the state’s “significant health care issues.”
The sprawling 9th District includes Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield, Lincoln, Whitman counties and parts of Spokane County.
Election results for each county can be found online at sos.wa.gov.
