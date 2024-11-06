Incumbents win 9th District races

The trio of Republican lawmakers representing rural eastern Washington counties easily won their reelection bids Tuesday.

Rep. Mary Dye, of Pomeroy, defeated Democrat Patrick Miller, of Cheney, by 37,107 votes to 18,747 votes as of Tuesday evening.

“I’m just so grateful,” Dye said on election night. “People have been so supportive, and it’s such an honor to represent like-minded people on this side of the state. I’m so glad I get to go back. My heart has been fully invested in this, and I’m setting a high standard for myself to be as effective as possible.”

By another wide margin, Rep. Joe Schmick, of Colfax, beat Democrat Pam Kohlmeier, of Spokane, with 36,805 votes to 19,578 votes.

“I’m very honored that people have put their trust in me to represent them,” Schmick told the Lewiston Tribune. It’s very humbling. I’m very thankful, and I’m ready to go to work.”

Sen. Mark Schoesler, of Ritzville, ran unopposed for his seat in the Senate. He has been a state lawmaker for 32 years and will return to Olympia for another four-year stint.

Dye, 63, works with her husband on their family farm in Garfield County. She has an extensive background in agriculture and has served on the House Environment and Energy Committee and the Appropriations and Capital Budget committees.