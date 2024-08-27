Ryan Augusta, who was running as an independent write-in candidate for the Idaho District 6A House seat, recently endorsed one of his opponents, Democrat Trish Carter-Goodheart.

Election Day is today, and the race for the seat is between Carter-Goodheart and Republican incumbent Lori McCann.

Augusta, who lives in Moscow, said he made his endorsement of Carter-Goodheart on Oct. 16. Carter-Goodheart informed the Tribune about the endorsement Monday. It can be found on his website at augustaforidaho.com/blog.