Local NewsNovember 19, 2024

Indian restaurant and tap house making plans to open location in downtown Lewiston

The Mango Tree Indian Kitchen and Tap House is expected to open at space formerly occupied by Tapped

Elaine Williams
A "Coming Soon" sign hangs in the window of the former Tapped location at 524 Main St., Lewiston. The sign announces The Mango Tree Indian Kitchen and Tap House is planning to open at location at that space.
A "Coming Soon" sign hangs in the window of the former Tapped location at 524 Main St., Lewiston. The sign announces The Mango Tree Indian Kitchen and Tap House is planning to open at location at that space.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

A “Coming Soon” sign for The Mango Tree Indian Kitchen and Tap House is hanging on the exterior of a downtown Lewiston building.

The sign in a window of the former Tapped location at 524 Main St. invites individuals to apply for jobs at its website at themangotreerestaurants.com. The location is in the hub of downtown Lewiston, just across the street from Brackenbury Square.

The Mango Tree has applied for a business license that is being reviewed by the city of Lewiston, said Shannon Grow, the city of Lewiston’s community development director.

The Mango Tree has six existing restaurants, according to its website. Three are in Spokane, in downtown, the South Hill and North Spokane. A fourth is in Spokane Valley. Another is in Coeur d’Alene and a fifth is in Wichita, Kan.

Its menu features dishes such as grilled mango marinated chicken, curry bowls with ingredients like fried potatoes and cauliflower or chicken, beef, pork, fish, lamb, prawns, or paneer, a type of cheese, in various spices, gravies and sauces.

All of its bread, including naan, a type of flatbread, is made fresh, by hand daily. The Mango Tree has more than five kinds of naan such as coconut or jalapeno and cheddar. Each of its locations in the Northwest sell beer, wine and cocktails.

Attempts by the Tribune to reach The Mango Tree were not immediately successful. The Mango Tree would fill a spot that opened when Tapped closed in Lewiston last winter after less than a year.

Tapped’s Lewiston location was similar to the one in Moscow it continues to operate at 210 S. Main St. It features beers, ciders, wines and kombuchas as well as entrees such as hamburgers, beer macaroni and cheese and pesto grilled cheese.

