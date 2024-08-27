A “Coming Soon” sign for The Mango Tree Indian Kitchen and Tap House is hanging on the exterior of a downtown Lewiston building.

The sign in a window of the former Tapped location at 524 Main St. invites individuals to apply for jobs at its website at themangotreerestaurants.com. The location is in the hub of downtown Lewiston, just across the street from Brackenbury Square.

The Mango Tree has applied for a business license that is being reviewed by the city of Lewiston, said Shannon Grow, the city of Lewiston’s community development director.

The Mango Tree has six existing restaurants, according to its website. Three are in Spokane, in downtown, the South Hill and North Spokane. A fourth is in Spokane Valley. Another is in Coeur d’Alene and a fifth is in Wichita, Kan.