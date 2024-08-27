Info about Kohberger’s defense revealed

In numerous objections filed by Bryan Kohberger’s attorneys, more alleged information is revealed about the suspect’s physical condition, text messages from the victims’ roommates and Kohberger’s argument there are alternative perpetrators.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the Nov. 13, 2022, stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Kohberger’s defense team addressed arguments and alleged evidence released in recent weeks by the prosecution. In doing so, it revealed further information about what each side will argue during Kohberger’s upcoming trial, which begins in August.

For example, the defense claims Kohberger will offer proof “related to many alternate perpetrators in this case.” Without going into detail, the court document filed by his attorneys claim “many alternate perpetrators can be connected to the crime.”

The Latah County Prosecutor’s Office had previously requested Ada County District Judge Steven Hippler prohibit this alternative perpetrator argument until Kohberger can prove that such evidence is relevant and admissible.

Kohberger’s defense team will also argue he is not physically capable of committing the crimes.

They say Kohberger's developmental coordination disorder would make it impossible for him to kill four people in such a short timeframe. This disorder affects his fine motor dexterity and visual motor function, the court documents say.

“Such speed and coordination are not possible for him,” the document states.

He will also plan to argue with the prosecution over the injuries of the victims.

“Additionally, the State has disclosed a forensic pathologist who will testify regarding manner of death, injuries, and specific wounds on the deceased,” the court document states. “Mr. Kohberger has disclosed a forensic pathologist who has some differing opinions including injury and specific wounds on the deceased.”

They revealed information about his other medical conditions: autism spectrum disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder.

Kohberger’s attorneys say these conditions may lead others to misinterpret his behavior and “cast them in a more sinister light.”

“For example, he does not show emotion on his face, he has a flat affect, he sits very still and holds his hands in the same position, he has a piercing stare, he does not show expected reactions, facial expressions do not reflect what he is feeling, he is stiff in body posture, he has prosody in speech, uses repetitive phrases and large words, and has developmental dexterity problems,” the court document states.