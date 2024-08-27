Interviews begin for parks and rec head

Interviews start today for a new city of Lewiston parks and recreation director.

The city is down to three finalists from a field of 33 applicants from throughout the United States for the job, which pays $95,254 to $138,538 per year.

“None of the candidates are local,” said Carol Maurer, the city’s public outreach coordinator in an email.

The names of the candidates are not being made public because their information is exempt from disclosure and not all of the finalists provided consent for the city to identify them, Maurer said.

The interviews will be today, Friday and Monday. The process includes a panel interview, a meeting with Nikki Province, human resources director; Shannon Grow, operations director, who has been serving as interim parks director; lunch with city department directors; and a tour with Mayor Dan Johnson.

The candidates will see places such as Community Park near Lewiston High School, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston’s community center, Bryden Canyon Golf Course, Orchards Pool, and Bert Lipps Pool, which has been closed for two summers.

Johnson is expected to make a selection for the position by about March 24, a week after the last interview, Maurer said.