Investigation into abortion referral prompts proposed legal agreement

Idaho’s boards of medicine and nursing are agreeing to not investigate providers who refer patients out of state for an abortion while a court case on the issue continues.

The proposed court stipulation came over concern that a licensing board investigation was instigated in part because of a complaint filed over an abortion referral.

A judge has not yet ruled on whether to accept the agreement.

Planned Parenthood Greater Northwest and two local doctors are suing in federal court Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador, members of the Idaho State Board of Medicine, Idaho State Board of Nursing and county prosecutors in response to a March 2023 opinion Labrador issued in which he said providers could be prosecuted under Idaho’s felony abortion ban for referring patients out of state — this opinion has since been rescinded because of a procedural issue.

Earlier this month, a federal appeals court upheld a block on enforcing this opinion while the issue is litigated.

However, last week the plaintiffs in the case filed an emergency request for a status conference to address information suggesting the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses (DOPL) opened an investigation into a claim an Idaho medical provider told a patient that accessing abortion out of state was an option, according to court filings.

In an email attached to the Dec. 13 court filing, DOPL attorney Russell Spencer confirmed that a nurse practitioner informed a patient that she could go out of state for an abortion, and the patient “who was very upset by this” filed a complaint over it. Spencer wrote that the nurse who was the subject of the complaint already had an open investigation related to another matter, and the investigation wasn’t opened specifically into the abortion referral.