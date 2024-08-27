Is it too early for gardening?

As I write this, snow is falling outside my suburban New York window, and I feel like I just stored my gardening tools and patio umbrella for the season. And yet, with the winter solstice in the rearview mirror, it’s already time to start preparing for spring.

Testing seeds

This morning, I sorted dozens of seed packets by their expiration dates. Seeds are typically considered “fresh” within a year of packaging, but can be perfectly fine for longer. We just can’t be sure without testing them for viability.

So, I’ll fold a few into a wet paper towel and place it in a plastic bag. In about 10 days, I’ll compute the percentage that sprouted to get an idea of how much excess I should sow to attain the number of desired plants. If less than 50% of them sprout, I’ll likely ditch the pack and start new seeds.

If I don’t do this now, the nurseries currently filling my mailbox with catalogs may run out of my favorite seeds before I realize I need them, and my procrastination will haunt me all summer.

Being prepared for early planting

I brought my grow lights up from the basement and will plug them in to ensure they’re still glowing. If necessary, I’ll pick up or order replacement bulbs so as not to delay the seed-starting whim that’s on track to catch me by surprise when I’m in my pajamas on a random morning six to eight weeks from now. I’ll grab a bag of sterile seed-starting potting mix while I’m at it.

Caring for equipment