ISP investigating crash near Lapwai

Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 that occurred Friday night south of Lapwai.
According to a news release issued Saturday, one driver was transported by ambulance, and the two other drivers were treated and released at the scene.
A gray 2007 GMC pickup-truck was traveling southbound on the highway without headlights at about 6:14 p.m., ISP said.
A gold 2014 Nissan sedan was traveling northbound and began to pass a dark blue GMC truck and collided head-on with the gray vehicle, causing the truck to roll onto its side and come to rest in the middle of the highway.
The driver of the Nissan, a 50-year-old Caldwell, Idaho, man, was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the gray pickup was an 18-year-old Weippe man, and a 63-year-old man from Redmond, Ore., was behind the wheel of the dark blue vehicle. Both were treated and released by medical personnel on the scene, according to the news release.
All three drivers were wearing seatbelts. The highway was fully blocked for about an hour and then reopened to one lane. The route was fully reopened about 3.5 hours after the crash.
Assisting agencies included Lewiston Fire Department, Lewiston EMS, Lapwai Fire Department, Nez Perce Tribal Police, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho Transportation Department.
The crash remains under investigation.