ISP investigating crash near Lapwai

Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 that occurred Friday night south of Lapwai.

According to a news release issued Saturday, one driver was transported by ambulance, and the two other drivers were treated and released at the scene.

A gray 2007 GMC pickup-truck was traveling southbound on the highway without headlights at about 6:14 p.m., ISP said.

A gold 2014 Nissan sedan was traveling northbound and began to pass a dark blue GMC truck and collided head-on with the gray vehicle, causing the truck to roll onto its side and come to rest in the middle of the highway.