ITD campus still a puzzle

Debate over the Idaho Transportation Department budget — which delayed adjournment of the legislative session last year — is certain to return to the Statehouse in 2025.

Where to put the agency’s employees and how much money to dedicate to the process will continue to be the focus of many lawmakers’ questions after a report was released last week showing a cost estimate nearly twice what was appropriated to renovate the department’s abandoned headquarters.

The Division of Public Works commissioned a report from a team of consultants that concluded the total cost of renovating the main building was between $64 million and $69 million, depending on the level of renovations and replacements sought.

In 2024, the Legislature provided $32.5 million to renovate the headquarters in the ITD budget bill — this number was based on a public works estimate provided to lawmakers at the time.

“We acted in good faith on the numbers that were provided,” budget-writing committee Co-Chairperson Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said in an interview. “So, the discrepancy between that number and the one we’re seeing now I expect will be a subject of robust conversation.”

Joint Finance and Appropriation Co-Chairperson Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, had the same question as Horman. The agency previously started to move operations to the state’s Chinden Campus, and the Legislature had already authorized about $37.5 million to renovate that building.

“Comparing the Chinden campus, there’s only about $5 million (difference), it costs less for us to stay at State Street, and we’d still own the 44 acres. That seemed like a very easy decision,” Grow said.

Grow said he asked for more recent cost comparisons between the Chinden renovation and State Street project, and the Chinden estimate has gone up to $45 million. He expects JFAC members to reevaluate what to do with the new information provided in the most recent report.

During the 2024 legislative session, lawmakers weighing what to do with the building asked the Department of Administration and Division of Public Works to create a cost estimate for renovation and rebuilding. The estimate provided at the time, obtained by the Idaho Press, included about $2.7 million for asbestos abatement, $23 million for construction, and $6.5 million in “soft costs,” which can include engineering and architectural design fees. The total estimate to demolish the existing building and rebuild was about $63.2 million.

The calculations included appear to be based on cost estimates per the square footage of the building.

“This estimate was generated quickly — a rudimentary ‘back of the napkin’ approach — in order to give legislators an initial gauge of the financial requirements for the project. It was based on standard costs typically associated with renovation projects,” Department of Administration spokesperson Kim Rau wrote to the Idaho Press in a September email.

“Legislators were told the estimate was developed ‘sight unseen’ and did not take into account the extent of flooding damage and HVAC repairs required. Legislators were told final costs may vary as more detailed assessments and planning are completed.”

Grow said Friday the committee wasn’t given much information on how the initial estimate was reached.

“We weren’t given a lot of details because we assumed that they were doing their job and they would give us a decent estimate,” he said.