Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWire
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionReal EstateRetail
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsSeptember 29, 2024
It’s usually not good to cut ties to bonus parent
Commentary Jann Blackstone
story image illustation
To be absolutely clear, if the relationship is a loving one and benefits the child, your new partner is the one to check her behavior.(Tanyaru/Dreamstime/TNS),
To be absolutely clear, if the relationship is a loving one and benefits the child, your new partner is the one to check her behavior.(Tanyaru/Dreamstime/TNS),Tanyaru/Dreamstime via TNS

Q. I have a 9-year-old son from my first marriage. My ex-wife (from my second marriage) and I raised my son together for five years. We split up two years ago, but she is still in my son’s life and spends a few hours with him every week.

My new partner is resentful of even the smallest amount of time my son spends with her and demands that I no longer allow him to see her. She is really the only mom my child knows. Should I end my son’s relationship with his former bonus parent to make my new partner happy? What’s good ex-etiquette?

A. To be absolutely clear, if the relationship is a loving one and benefits the child, your new partner is the one who should check her behavior. Ex-Etiquette Rule No. 4 is, “Bioparents make the rules, bonus parents uphold them.” That means it’s up to the parents to establish clear boundaries and it’s up to their partners to do their best to respect the rules that are in place.

Your son and his bonus mom had a relationship before your new partner came into the picture. If this relationship is positive, and helps the child to feel loved and secure, of course he’s going to want to continue to see her. If your child thinks your new partner is behind his not being able to see his bonus mom, he could take it very personally and it could undermine any relationship your new partner might build with your son.

Children have enough love to go around. You can see, it’s the adults who complicate things.

It sounds as if your new partner may be confusing your relationship with your ex to your son’s relationship with her. But she must understand that your support of the relationship is actually in your son’s best interest. Since she is the only mother your son has known, his bonus mom is a symbol of security and love in a turbulent time.

However, it might be time to do some soul-searching and possibly employ a little empathy (Good Ex-Etiquette for Parents Rule No. 7). Make sure you aren’t doing anything inadvertently to upset your partner. Are you overly friendly with your ex when she is around? Do you bring up “old times” or refer to things in a way that could make her feel left out?

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

New partners often fear their partner still loves their ex, even though most partners will tell you it’s just not true. When someone loves you, she can’t understand why someone else might not. So, no matter how much you deny that the basis of your support of the bonus mom/bonus son relationship has anything to do with you, her insecurity might be telling her something else.

Unfortunately, a new partner trying to prevent interaction with an ex rarely prevents any reconciliation. It does, however, put lots of pressure on new fragile relationships, and when pressure is applied to something fragile, it usually breaks. Your new partner is playing with fire.

Finally, a note about bonus status. You referenced your ex-wife as your son’s former bonus mom. Bonus is forever. If he wants to continue to use it even after a breakup, that’s perfectly fine. Bonus describes how you feel about someone. It’s not dependent on marital status.

A divorced bonus mom is still a bonus mom if you want her to be.

That’s good ex-etiquette.

Blackstone is a child custody mediator, author and founder of Bonus Families. She may be contacted at jann@bonusfamilies.com.

TNS

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 2
Happenings
Local NewsOct. 2
Patterns of gold
Local NewsOct. 2
The Edge
Local NewsOct. 2
Idaho switches to new public defender system
Related
Water expert says awareness is key
Local NewsOct. 2
Water expert says awareness is key
New LHS athletic facility to open this month
Local NewsOct. 2
New LHS athletic facility to open this month
Truck crash near Asotin
Local NewsOct. 2
Truck crash near Asotin
Two voters question senator’s residence
Local NewsOct. 2
Two voters question senator’s residence
Wheels for all
Local NewsOct. 2
Wheels for all
Blast from the Past / 1970s: ‘Bank robbers’ distribute candy
Local NewsOct. 2
Blast from the Past / 1970s: ‘Bank robbers’ distribute candy
A delight in movement
Local NewsOct. 2
A delight in movement
New LHS athletic facility set to open Oct. 18
Local NewsOct. 1
New LHS athletic facility set to open Oct. 18
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy