Local NewsJanuary 24, 2025

UPDATED AT 6:22 P.M.: Jacob Spray found guilty of first-degree murder in Whitman County

Jury finds Pullman man guilty of killing his estranged wife; also found guilty of rape

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Defense attorney Sandra Lockett, left, speaks with client Jacob Spray on Thursday between closing statements in Spray’s trial at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.
Defense attorney Sandra Lockett, left, speaks with client Jacob Spray on Thursday between closing statements in Spray’s trial at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

COLFAX — The 37-year-old man accused of the killing of his estranged wife in Pullman last March was found guilty Thursday afternoon by a Whitman County jury.

Jacob Spray was convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree rape in Whitman County Superior Court. The verdict concludes a two-week jury trial, which included more than 30 witness testimonies.

A jury composed of 12 Whitman County residents spent more than four hours deliberating Thursday before returning with a verdict. Jurors were given the option to convict Spray of lesser crimes, but chose the maximum.

After the verdict was read, Spray was ushered out of the courtroom hastily, with little time to react.

This story will be updated.

