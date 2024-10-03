Jenkins to give retirement a 2nd try

Washington State University Police Chief Gary Jenkins is trying retirement for a second time.

Jenkins announced Tuesday in a WSU Insider article that Assistant Police Chief Dawn Daniels will be promoted to chief when his leave takes effect in June next year.

Jenkins came out of retirement two years ago to take over the WSU Police Department when an abrupt shift in leadership followed a sexual misconduct scandal within the agency.

According to past Moscow-Pullman Daily News reporting, the former chief, assistant chief and captain retired before any disciplinary action could be handed down after the completion of an internal investigation.

Jenkins was previously the Pullman police chief for 12 years. He has spent four decades in law enforcement, including 33 years at the Claremont Police Department in Southern California.

Jenkins said in an interview he originally planned on being at WSU for a six-month interim period until the department found a new chief, but decided to stay longer.

“I didn’t want to leave until there was a good transition plan in place,” he said. “I think the timing is good, and I feel like I’m ready to retire.”

Jenkins said he came to the department during a tough moment, and was determined to leave the agency better off than he found it.

“When I first came in,” he said, “everyone in that organization wanted to see some positive change. … They’re a great staff, and that made the situation I came into much easier because everyone wanted to put in the work to make changes.”

Jenkins said he is most proud of contributing to a healthy work culture, and becoming a much more transparent organization.