Joann locations in Clarkston, Moscow among those targeted for closure

Joann, a fabrics and craft retail chain, has placed its Clarkston and Moscow locations on a list of stores it plans to close that was filed Wednesday in bankruptcy court.

The Portland Business Journal reported Wednesday that Joann has filed a motion seeking court authority to start closing about 500 of its 800 stores in 49 states.

The news Wednesday follows an announcement in mid-January by Joann that it had started a voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“After carefully reviewing all available strategic paths, we have determined that initiating a court-supervised sale process is the best course of action to maximize the value of the business,” said Michael Prendergast, interim CEO of Joann, in a Jan. 15 news release.

The board and management have “continued to execute on top- and bottom-line initiatives to manage costs and drive value” since Joann became a private company in April, Prendergast said.

“However the last several years have presented significant and lasting challenges in the retail environment, which, coupled with our constrained inventory levels, forced us to take this step,” he said.