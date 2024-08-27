Johnson pleads not guilty in death of Warnock

James M. Johnson entered a not guilty plea on a first-degree murder charge related to the death of Milo Warnock before Fourth District Judge Nancy Baskins.

Johnson appeared Wednesday mor­ning at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise before Baskin, who also scheduled a two-week trial for Feb. 3, according to court documents. Johnson was transported to the courthouse from Idaho Maximum Security Institution.

Warnock, 45, was a 1996 Lewiston High School graduate who died after being assaulted Dec. 10 at the Idaho State Correctional Institution in Kuna, Idaho. Johnson was Warnock’s cellmate and was serving a 2-10 year sentence for a felony DUI charge. He had been sent to the maximum security part of the prison after an issue with his medication resulted in an infraction. In May, the Warnock family notified the state of Idaho of their plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the Idaho Department of Corrections, its leaders and Centurion, the company for inmate health care.

Johnson, 33, was indicted Aug. 28 by a grand jury for first-degree murder and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, both felonies, according to court documents.

The first-degree murder charge carries the maximum penalty of life in prison as well as the death penalty. To seek the death penalty, prosecutors must file a written notice of their intent to do so within 60 days after the defendant enters a plea, according to Idaho code.

Ada County Prosecuting Attorney Jan Bennetts is also planning to request a persistent violator enhancement for Johnson, according to court documents. The enhancement can be invoked when a defendant has been convicted with at least two previous felonies and is convicted of a third. In such cases, the minimum sentence can’t be less than five years and the maximum penalty can be up to life in prison, according to Idaho code.

Bennetts also filed a motion for protective order for discovery Sept. 30. Discovery is the process where attorneys share information, such as witnesses and evidence, that will be used at trial. In the motion, deputy prosecuting attorneys Daniel Dinger and Jordan Hendry request that the court issue a protective order for the state to withhold names, addresses and identity of “confidential sources” of information from both the defense counsel and the defendant. If the court is unwilling to grant that request, the prosecutors ask that restrictions be in place for the defendant, according to court documents.

The argument in the motion states that Johnson is charged with murdering his cellmate while they were both at the Idaho Department of Correction, according to court documents.