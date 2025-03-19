Joseph Oatman named leader of tribal fisheries group

A homegrown fisheries biologist was appointed to be the next leader of the Nez Perce Tribe’s Department of Fisheries Resources Management.

Joseph Oatman will replace Dave Johnson, who is retiring after a four-decade career.

Oatman, an enrolled member of the tribe, was the deputy director of the department as well as the director of its harvest division. He started there as an intern in 1992 while attending the University of Idaho.

“I am humbled by this opportunity my Tribe has given me to lead our Fisheries Department,” he said in a news release. “I come from a family and tribal community who fishes for salmon and other fish. Salmon is our food and our economy. The health and well-being of our tribal fishers and their families depends upon the annual returns of salmon. I am committed to protecting, managing and enhancing our fishery resources for the current and future generations.”

Johnson is a member of the Navajo tribe and has worked for the department for nearly 40 years and served as its manager for more than 20 years. During that time, the department has expanded from a small fisheries agency into one with about 200 employees and a $30 million annual budget.