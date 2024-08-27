Juvenile charged with assault for alleged brawl

ASOTIN — A 16-year-old Asotin boy is facing two charges of fourth-degree assault for allegedly instigating a fight with two other boys.

Charges against the juvenile were filed this week in Asotin County Superior Court. His name is being withheld because of his age and because he is facing misdemeanor charges.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, the boy was involved in an altercation Sept. 24 in an Asotin High School parking lot during a volleyball match. He is accused of striking a student in the head, and “karate kicking” another boy in the stomach and flipping him onto the ground, along with punching him in the face with a closed fist.

The boys reportedly left the gym to get snacks at the nearby Nom Nom when they noticed the defendant and a group of his friends following them, according to court documents. They were confronted outside.