K9 Monta helps track suspect in domestic battery incident

LAPWAI — With the help of K9 Monta, officers were able to track down a suspect in a domestic battery incident Friday on Lapwai Road.

The Nez Perce Tribal Police were notified of a domestic battery incident on Lapwai Road around 8 a.m. Friday, and upon arriving at the scene, the alleged victim was located and transported to receive medical attention, according to a Facebook post by the Nez Perce Tribal Police.

The suspect was said to have fled into a canyon, and officers established a perimeter to contain the suspect. The Nez Perce Tribal K9 unit, Monta, was called in to help track the suspect, according to the Facebook post.