Local NewsFebruary 8, 2025

K9 Monta helps track suspect in domestic battery incident

Lewiston Tribune
This still image taken from Nez Perce Tribal Police body camera footage shows K9 Monta while the K9 unit tracked a suspect through a canyon Friday near Lapwai.
This still image taken from Nez Perce Tribal Police body camera footage shows K9 Monta while the K9 unit tracked a suspect through a canyon Friday near Lapwai.Nez Perce Tribal Police

LAPWAI — With the help of K9 Monta, officers were able to track down a suspect in a domestic battery incident Friday on Lapwai Road.

The Nez Perce Tribal Police were notified of a domestic battery incident on Lapwai Road around 8 a.m. Friday, and upon arriving at the scene, the alleged victim was located and transported to receive medical attention, according to a Facebook post by the Nez Perce Tribal Police.

The suspect was said to have fled into a canyon, and officers established a perimeter to contain the suspect. The Nez Perce Tribal K9 unit, Monta, was called in to help track the suspect, according to the Facebook post.

Monta was able to successfully locate and follow the suspect’s trail into the canyon, according to the post. Monta and her handler traversed about 1.5 miles through brush, streams, snow and fences while following the suspect’s trail.

Officers apprehended 49-year-old Bryan Crowe on charges of domestic battery, attempted strangulation, attempted suffocation and a Nez Perce Tribal Warrant.

Nez Perce Tribal Corrections and the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the incident.

