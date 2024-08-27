A 27-year-old Kamiah woman had her charges in Nez Perce County dismissed as part of a plea deal in Lewis County.

Mikayla L. Farris was charged in Nez Perce County in an incident which ended on the Southway Bridge when her car stalled. Farris was charged with felonies including two counts of possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude officers and a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. All those charges were dismissed and signed Jan. 27 by Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds, according to court documents.

Farris is charged in Lewis County for grand theft and presenting illegally obtained lottery tickets for allegedly taking lottery tickets in October.