A 27-year-old Kamiah woman had her charges in Nez Perce County dismissed as part of a plea deal in Lewis County.
Mikayla L. Farris was charged in Nez Perce County in an incident which ended on the Southway Bridge when her car stalled. Farris was charged with felonies including two counts of possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude officers and a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. All those charges were dismissed and signed Jan. 27 by Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds, according to court documents.
Farris is charged in Lewis County for grand theft and presenting illegally obtained lottery tickets for allegedly taking lottery tickets in October.
As part of the agreement, Farris will plead guilty to grand theft and the charge of presenting an illegally obtained lottery ticket will be dismissed in addition to the charges in Nez Perce County. The state and defense also agreed to a 3-6-year sentence, which would be suspended for 25 days of local jail and supervised probation for four years. The agreement also states that Farris will pay $1,250 to The Station gas station in Kamiah, $1,200 to the Idaho State Lottery Commission and $264 to the Idaho State Police, according to court documents.
Lewis County Prosecutor Zachary Pall, Clearwater County Prosecutor Clayne Tyler and Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith were all a part of the agreement for the state and Michael Gluszczak of Magyar, Rauch and Associates was the attorney for Farris. Farris, Gluszczak and Pall all signed the agreement, according to court documents.
Farris will be sentenced March 3 in Lewis County.