Kay Morrison pleads guilty to manslaughter

Kay M. Morrison pleaded guilty last Friday to voluntary manslaughter in a case that has been working its way through the judicial system for more than two years.
Morrison, 83, appeared Dec. 6 before 2nd District Judge Mark Monson at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Earlier that day it had been mediated with Judge Carl Kerrick with a rule 11 plea agreement.
Mediation is the process where a judge, attorneys in the case and the defendant come to an agreement on the case. A rule 11 plea agreement is one that is binding on the court, meaning that if a judge doesn’t accept the agreement the defendant can revoke their guilty plea and the case will go to trial.
Kay Morrison, along with her daughter, Kimberly Morrison, were charged in the death of 87-year-old Kenneth M. Morrison, and his body was burned in January 2022 at their home in Lewiston. Kenneth Morrison was Kay Morrison’s ex-husband and Kimberly Morrison’s father.
According to the plea agreement, Kay Morrison will plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter, a felony, with a maximum penalty of 15 years as well as a $15,000 fine. Prosecutors will argue for a 3-10 year sentence and credit for time served from the time of her arrest Aug. 16, 2022. The defense can argue for a lesser prison sentence, according to court documents.
The charge was also amended from first-degree murder to voluntary manslaughter. According to the amended charge, Morrison willfully and unlawfully killed Kenneth Morrison upon a heat of passion.
Kay Morrison pleaded guilty after Monson reviewed her rights and the charge. Monson asked Kay Morrison if she killed Kenneth Morrison “upon a heat of passion” and she said yes. Monson also asked how she pleaded and Kay Morrison said guilty and Monson accepted the plea, according to court documents.
Kay Morrison is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 15, almost three years since the case started. Sentencing was set for six months to allow for a mitigation report and then another six to eight weeks for a presentencing investigation report, according to court documents.
The case was delayed for 180 days after Kay Morrison was found incompetent to stand trial in December 2022 and was treated by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. She was then released from care in August 2023 and had her preliminary hearing Jan. 10, where Kimberly Morrison testified against her. She was arraigned to district court Jan. 24, pleaded not guilty and waived her right to a speedy trial. A trial had been scheduled to start Jan. 21.
Kimberly Morrison was sentenced in April to 6-18 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and destruction of evidence.
