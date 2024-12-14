Kay Morrison pleads guilty to manslaughter

Kay M. Morrison pleaded guilty last Friday to voluntary manslaughter in a case that has been working its way through the judicial system for more than two years.

Morrison, 83, appeared Dec. 6 before 2nd District Judge Mark Monson at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Earlier that day it had been mediated with Judge Carl Kerrick with a rule 11 plea agreement.

Mediation is the process where a judge, attorneys in the case and the defendant come to an agreement on the case. A rule 11 plea agreement is one that is binding on the court, meaning that if a judge doesn’t accept the agreement the defendant can revoke their guilty plea and the case will go to trial.

Kay Morrison, along with her daughter, Kimberly Morrison, were charged in the death of 87-year-old Kenneth M. Morrison, and his body was burned in January 2022 at their home in Lewiston. Kenneth Morrison was Kay Morrison’s ex-husband and Kimberly Morrison’s father.

According to the plea agreement, Kay Morrison will plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter, a felony, with a maximum penalty of 15 years as well as a $15,000 fine. Prosecutors will argue for a 3-10 year sentence and credit for time served from the time of her arrest Aug. 16, 2022. The defense can argue for a lesser prison sentence, according to court documents.