Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsDecember 17, 2024

Keep your eyes peeled for Plowabunga! and Alpha Storm One this winter

Idaho Transportation Department announces winners of its Name a Snowplow contest

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

When snow falls this winter, drivers in north central Idaho should keep an eye out for Plowabunga! and Alpha Storm One.

Those names will be affixed to two snowplows the Idaho Transportation Department uses in this part of the state. The agency on Monday announced tongue-in-cheek names for 12 snowplows around the state as part of its first-ever Name a Snowplow contest.

Most of the names were submitted by eighth grade classrooms across the state, though some suggestions came from the children of ITD employees, the agency said in a news release.

Alpha Storm One was suggested by a student from Grangeville Elementary/Middle School and Plowabunga! was offered by a Lewiston High School student.

Here are the other winning names:

Northern Idaho: The Berminator (Post Falls Middle School student) and Big Snowplowski (Lakeland Middle School student).

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Southwest Idaho: Clearapathra (Hillside Junior High School student) and NoMoreMr.IceGuy (Fairmont Junior High School student).

South central Idaho: Plowasaurus Rex (homeschooled student of ITD employee) and Darth Blader (Wendell Middle School student).

Southeast Idaho: Snow Daddy (Franklin Middle School student) and Snow Ranger (Blackfoot Middle School student).

Eastern Idaho: Antisnowcial (Swan Valley School student) and POW POW KA PLOW (Rigby Middle School student).

Once the plow names are installed, ITD will coordinate visits with the winners to teach the students about snowplows and safe winter driving.

“On behalf of safety for our over 400 plow drivers in Idaho, thank you to all the students and teachers for getting involved! It really helps us spread the word about winter driving safety,” ITD Chief Operations Officer and Chief Deputy Director Dan McElhinney said in the news release. “Please look for those named plows and give them a wave and plenty of space to work if you see them out on highways helping our communities.”

Related
Local NewsDec. 17
Project Downtown gets $100K for overrun costs
Local NewsDec. 17
Moscow City Council decides to move forward with East City P...
Local NewsDec. 17
Gladish’s $9 million Community Center for the Arts project p...
Local NewsDec. 17
Lewiston firefighters receive promotions
Related
Open burning season ends in Asotin County
Local NewsDec. 17
Open burning season ends in Asotin County
Professor: UI diversity offices to close
Local NewsDec. 17
Professor: UI diversity offices to close
Idaho Dept. of Lands names new state forester
Local NewsDec. 17
Idaho Dept. of Lands names new state forester
Professor: UI diversity offices to close
Local NewsDec. 17
Professor: UI diversity offices to close
Survivors seek a reckoning as FBI investigates abuse in little-known sect
Local NewsDec. 16
Survivors seek a reckoning as FBI investigates abuse in little-known sect
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Local NewsDec. 15
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Up Front: Secret prize inside: Merry Christmas from the Tribune
Local NewsDec. 15
Up Front: Secret prize inside: Merry Christmas from the Tribune
The ‘happier side’ of criminal justice system
Local NewsDec. 15
The ‘happier side’ of criminal justice system
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy