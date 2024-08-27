Sections
Local NewsOctober 16, 2024

Kendrick Joint School District seeks levy

The Kendrick Joint School District is asking voters in Latah, Nez Perce and Clearwater counties to fund a supplemental levy.

The levy is for a total $750,000 for one year starting July 1 after the current levy expires June 30. The estimated tax will be $314.84 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. The current levy is $327.94 per $100,000.

The levy will fund the maintenance and operations of the district including salaries and benefits, security and technology, transportation, supplies and curriculum and extracurricular programs.

