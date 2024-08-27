Sections
FlashbackOctober 22, 2024

Kennedy’s Boise Visit Is Still On

Despite a cold which led him to cancel the balance of a weekend Western political tour Saturday, President Kennedy still plans to visit Boise Thursday, it was reported here yesterday.

Harry N. Wall, Lewiston, Democratic national committeeman for Idaho, said he had been in touch yesterday with Sen. Frank Church, D-Idaho, and Church had mentioned no change in the President’s plans for later this week.

The plans, which the White House indicated Saturday were not disturbed, call for the President to speak in behalf of Idaho Democratic candidates at Boise Thursday at the start of a weekend political tour of the West.

Wall said he and other Democratic leaders from this area plan to attend the Boise appearance.

This story was published in the Oct. 22, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

Advertisement
Advertisement
image
