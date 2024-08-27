Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 10, 2024

Kibbie Dome hosting regional marching band competition

High school bands from Idaho, Washington and Oregon will compete at Moscow on Saturday

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

MOSCOW — Nine regional high school marching bands will compete against each other Saturday in Moscow at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.

The competition is part of the Bands of America championships taking place around the country. The Idaho Regional features teams from Idaho, Washington and Oregon. The University of Idaho Vandal Marching Band will also perform at the event.

Bands take the field for preliminary competition performances at 12:30 p.m. Doors will open to the public at noon. The University of Idaho Vandal Marching Band will perform in exhibition at 2:45 p.m.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Timberline High School of Boise is the lone Idaho team competing. The Washington teams include Eastside Catholic of Sammamish; Chiawana High of Pasco; A.C. Davis High of Yakima; Cascade High of Everett; Eisenhower High of Yakima; and Cheney High. The Oregon schools include West Salem High and Liberty High of Hillsboro.

Performances will be evaluated by a panel of music educators and marching band experts. The highest-scoring bands will advance to the evening finals, which begin at 7:15 p.m.

The Bands of America Championships season includes 30 events across America, culminating with the Bands of America Grand National Championships on Nov. 14-16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Tickets are on sale at marching.musicforall.org.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 10
Kohberger trial scheduled to start in August 2025
Local NewsOct. 10
All Saints marks a milestone
Local NewsOct. 10
Order to kill wolf expires
Local NewsOct. 10
The Edge
Related
Pullman fire chief to step down
Local NewsOct. 10
Pullman fire chief to step down
Juvenile charged with assault for alleged brawl
Local NewsOct. 10
Juvenile charged with assault for alleged brawl
Kohberger trial scheduled to start in August 2025
Local NewsOct. 9
Kohberger trial scheduled to start in August 2025
Idaho GOP defends Foreman, calling Kendrick forum incident ‘a setup’
Local NewsOct. 9
Idaho GOP defends Foreman, calling Kendrick forum incident ‘a setup’
Officials: Latah jail poses pricey dilemma
Local NewsOct. 9
Officials: Latah jail poses pricey dilemma
Candidates tackle health care in Moscow forum
Local NewsOct. 9
Candidates tackle health care in Moscow forum
Tekoa gets grant for Willard Field Runway
Local NewsOct. 9
Tekoa gets grant for Willard Field Runway
Council OK’s new project timeline
Local NewsOct. 9
Council OK’s new project timeline
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy