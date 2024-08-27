Kibbie Dome hosting regional marching band competition

MOSCOW — Nine regional high school marching bands will compete against each other Saturday in Moscow at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.

The competition is part of the Bands of America championships taking place around the country. The Idaho Regional features teams from Idaho, Washington and Oregon. The University of Idaho Vandal Marching Band will also perform at the event.

Bands take the field for preliminary competition performances at 12:30 p.m. Doors will open to the public at noon. The University of Idaho Vandal Marching Band will perform in exhibition at 2:45 p.m.