Knights of Columbus steelhead derby this weekend

Members of the Knights of Columbus will hold the charitable organization’s annual Tom Weber Memorial Steelhead Derby on the Snake River on Saturday and Sunday

The 36th edition of the derby kicks off at noon Saturday and ends at 3 p.m. Sunday. The group’s raffle and German sausage dinner will follow at the Guardian Angel-St. Boniface Catholic School gym at Colton.

Prizes will be awarded for the six heaviest fish, the smallest fish and the heaviest weight of total fish caught by one angler. Successful derby anglers will also be eligible to win a drawing and all derby participants will be entered in another drawing. The top prizes for the heaviest steelhead is $100.

Weigh stations will be located at Nisqually John Landing, Blyton Landing and near the Greenbelt Boat Ramp in Clarkston. Weigh stations will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Interested anglers may request registration information by mailing or calling the following: