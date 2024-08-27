Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsJanuary 25, 2025

Kohberger team calls warrants too broad

Attorneys trying to get evidence tossed; judge sits tight for time being

Anthony Kuipers Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, enters a courtroom to appear at a hearing in Latah County District Court, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger's attorneys want cameras banned from the courtroom, contending that news coverage of the criminal proceedings has violated a judge's orders and threatens his right to a fair trial. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, enters a courtroom to appear at a hearing in Latah County District Court, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger's attorneys want cameras banned from the courtroom, contending that news coverage of the criminal proceedings has violated a judge's orders and threatens his right to a fair trial. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)AP

Attorneys for Bryan Kohberger argued Friday that the search warrants in the 2022 Moscow murder case were too broad, and therefore evidence should be suppressed.

Friday’s arguments in Ada County District Court in Boise were a continuation of Thursday’s hearing regarding evidence in the 2022 murder case. Kohberger’s defense team is attempting to suppress evidence that was gathered throughout the case by police, including DNA, cellphone data, Amazon and Apple accounts and other evidence found at Kohberger’s parents’ Pennsylvania home where he was arrested Dec. 30, 2022.

Defense attorney Elisa Massoth questioned Moscow Police Department detectives Brett Payne and Lawrence Mowery during Friday’s hearing about their affidavits that led to the search warrants for this evidence.

Afterward, Massoth argued to Judge Steven Hippler that these warrants were too general and not specific enough to be valid. She said a warrant has to be particular enough so that nothing is left to the discretion of the officer executing the warrant. She also stated that accessing Kohberger’s electronic data is a violation of privacy.

Latah County Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings countered that the warrants were specific to the type of crime and location. The warrant for Kohberger’s cellphone specified what types of data the police could search, she said.

Jennings added that it is not considered a violation of Kohberger’s privacy to search Amazon’s business records, for example.

Kohberger attorney Jay Logsdon argued the police raid on Kohberger’s parents’ home in Pennsylvania was unlawful because it was allegedly done without a local warrant. He also claimed the police did not knock and announce their presence before breaking down a door in the home.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson claimed there were three valid local warrants leading to that search.

Hippler added that police often do not knock and announce themselves in order to protect their own safety and to prevent the suspect from destroying evidence.

On Thursday, the parties argued over the legitimacy of evidence coming from DNA, witness statements, cell tower data and Kohberger’s vehicle.

Kohberger’s attorneys are trying to suppress this evidence and convince Hippler to order a Franks hearing, which is held when there is suspicion that police gave false information to attain a search warrant.

Hippler did not make a decision during Friday’s hearing, but will issue a written order on whether to suppress the evidence at a later time.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November 2022 stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He could face the death penalty if convicted. His trial is scheduled to start in August.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Related
Local NewsJan. 25
Vehicular assault added to car wreck charges
Local NewsJan. 25
Records
Local NewsJan. 25
SEL looks to develop autism detection device
Local NewsJan. 25
UI Victory Garden series pre-registration is open until Feb....
Related
Idaho again looks to curtail Medicaid
Local NewsJan. 25
Idaho again looks to curtail Medicaid
Dog owner is arrested after pit bull bites child
Local NewsJan. 25
Dog owner is arrested after pit bull bites child
Research: Walkable areas can promote activity, good health
Local NewsJan. 25
Research: Walkable areas can promote activity, good health
Plane makes emergency landing in Asotin County field
Local NewsJan. 25
Plane makes emergency landing in Asotin County field
Dog owner arrested after pit bull bites child
Local NewsJan. 24
Dog owner arrested after pit bull bites child
Plane makes emergency landing in Asotin County field
Local NewsJan. 24
Plane makes emergency landing in Asotin County field
Spray guilty of murder
Local NewsJan. 24
Spray guilty of murder
Trump energy orders could play role in salmon and steelhead debate
Local NewsJan. 24
Trump energy orders could play role in salmon and steelhead debate
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy