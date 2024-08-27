Kohberger team calls warrants too broad

Attorneys for Bryan Kohberger argued Friday that the search warrants in the 2022 Moscow murder case were too broad, and therefore evidence should be suppressed.

Friday’s arguments in Ada County District Court in Boise were a continuation of Thursday’s hearing regarding evidence in the 2022 murder case. Kohberger’s defense team is attempting to suppress evidence that was gathered throughout the case by police, including DNA, cellphone data, Amazon and Apple accounts and other evidence found at Kohberger’s parents’ Pennsylvania home where he was arrested Dec. 30, 2022.

Defense attorney Elisa Massoth questioned Moscow Police Department detectives Brett Payne and Lawrence Mowery during Friday’s hearing about their affidavits that led to the search warrants for this evidence.

Afterward, Massoth argued to Judge Steven Hippler that these warrants were too general and not specific enough to be valid. She said a warrant has to be particular enough so that nothing is left to the discretion of the officer executing the warrant. She also stated that accessing Kohberger’s electronic data is a violation of privacy.

Latah County Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings countered that the warrants were specific to the type of crime and location. The warrant for Kohberger’s cellphone specified what types of data the police could search, she said.

Jennings added that it is not considered a violation of Kohberger’s privacy to search Amazon’s business records, for example.

Kohberger attorney Jay Logsdon argued the police raid on Kohberger’s parents’ home in Pennsylvania was unlawful because it was allegedly done without a local warrant. He also claimed the police did not knock and announce their presence before breaking down a door in the home.