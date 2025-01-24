Kohberger’s legal team attacks police affidavits

Bryan Kohberger’s attorneys argued Thursday that false and omitted information from police led to the warrant ordering his arrest for the murders of four University of Idaho students in 2022.

The defense also argued to suppress DNA evidence in the case. Part of this hearing, which was held in front of Ada County District Judge Steven Hippler, was closed to the public because Hippler was concerned information in the hearing would prejudice the jury pool.

Kohberger’s attorney Anne Taylor tried to convince Hippler that the police affidavits supporting the search warrants in this case had false and omitted information. The warrants were signed by Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall.

Taylor spoke about the police interviews with a witness in the King Road house where the murders occurred. She said the police’s account of the witness’s statements, and the number of times she was interviewed, were false and that she admitted to drinking that night and having issues with her memory.

Latah County Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings countered by saying the witness consistently gave a physical description of the suspect and when the murders occurred.

Taylor said there are allegedly inconsistencies with the route police say Kohberger allegedly traveled in his vehicle the night of the murders. She claimed records cannot account for seven minutes when he was allegedly in his car. Taylor also claimed cell tower records cannot place him at the crime scene, only that he was in Moscow.

Taylor also argued there is not enough camera evidence clearly showing where Kohberger’s car was around the time of the murders.

Jennings said the prosecution believes cell tower data does place Kohberger’s cellphone in the area of the crime scene and that a camera at a nearby Ridge Road residence shows the suspect’s vehicle around the time of the murders.

Jennings said Taylor has to prove that police knowingly gave false information to the judge, and the defense still has not done that.

Jennings said the Moscow murder investigation was massive and involved officers from multiple law enforcement agencies. The affidavit was a working document meant to give Marshall the most complete information.