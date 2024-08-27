Kohberger’s team files motion to suppress pivotal evidence

Bryan Kohberger’s attorneys have filed motions to suppress key evidence in the Moscow quadruple homicide case, and the judge has denied them more time to review further evidence.

In a series of court documents made public Friday, Kohberger’s attorneys are claiming evidence obtained by search warrants related to the suspect should be suppressed.

This includes Kohberger’s genetic information, the search of his vehicle, his online data, his cellphone data and all evidence gathered at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania.

Kohberger’s attorneys argue the arrest warrant leading to Kohberger’s capture in his parents’ home is unconstitutional. They claim law enforcement failed to knock on the door before raiding the home and that the warrant lacked probable cause as written.

They claim the warrant omitted information that “put into question the reliability of the facts upon which it relies.” As a result, the defense also asked Ada County District Judge Steven Hippler to schedule a Franks hearing, which is a court procedure that would center around their argument that law enforcement issued the search warrant recklessly.

Kohberger’s attorneys argue that law enforcement’s investigation into Kohberger’s genetic genealogy was unconstitutional. DNA evidence was discovered on a knife sheath left at the crime scene in the King Road home. Law enforcement tied this DNA evidence to Kohberger.

The suspect’s attorneys argue all of the search warrants that resulted from this evidence should not be allowed.