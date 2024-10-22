Kooskia resident arrested on felony charges

Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Kooskia resident Saturday on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after law enforcement responded to a report of shots fired during a verbal altercation.
Idaho County Dispatch received a report around 2:30 a.m. Saturday that a male subject had fired a gun during a verbal altercation, according to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies were dispatched to meet with the reporting parties, and they were unable to contact the suspects.
A search warrant was served around 4 p.m. Saturday for the suspects’ residence, where deputies recovered a firearm reported as stolen from Moscow and three stolen firearms from a burglary in Idaho County, according to the release. The search also uncovered methamphetamines, marijuana, paraphernalia, psilocybin mushrooms and other firearms with ammunition.
Kassidy Parker, 36, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony aiding and abetting in a felony (unlawful possession of a firearm), and felony grand theft by possession of stolen property, according to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. Parker was also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of psilocybin mushrooms and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the news release.
The news release didn’t say what the status was of the male subject who allegedly fired a gun.