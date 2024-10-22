Kooskia resident arrested on felony charges

A search warrant was served around 4 p.m. Saturday for the suspects’ residence, where deputies recovered a firearm reported as stolen from Moscow and three stolen firearms from a burglary in Idaho County, according to the release. The search also uncovered methamphetamines, marijuana, paraphernalia, psilocybin mushrooms and other firearms with ammunition.

Kassidy Parker, 36, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony aiding and abetting in a felony (unlawful possession of a firearm), and felony grand theft by possession of stolen property, according to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. Parker was also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of psilocybin mushrooms and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the news release.

The news release didn’t say what the status was of the male subject who allegedly fired a gun.