Labrador joins Utah land lawsuit

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador joined a lawsuit seeking the transfer of millions of acres of federal land to a handful of western states.

An amicus or “friend of the court” brief filed by his office last week links Idaho to litigation initiated by Utah that argues the federal government can not legally retain unappropriated lands — those for which a purpose has not been designated. It does not include land that has been set aside for national forests, national parks, national wildlife refuges, wilderness areas or military bases.

In Idaho, that amounts to 9 million acres or about 17% of the state. Most of it is found in the high deserts of southern Idaho but it also includes large chunks along the lower Salmon River, the Snake River in Hells Canyon, the Elk City Township and even some parcels around Lake Coeur d’Alene.

Utah and Idaho along with a handful other western states and special interest groups contend the federal government was supposed to dispose of unappropriated land within their borders but has instead held it, causing them harm. They argue federal retention of the land shackles the states economically and infringes on their jurisdiction.

Labrador’s brief says Idaho is deprived of income from taxes the land might bring in if it were private, or fees from activities like mining or logging if it were owned by the state.

“In other words, federal ownership of State land is funneling billions of dollars away from States

annually. If the federal government were required to dispose of these lands, the States could own and manage them and conduct the same sorts of activities that the federal government currently does.”