Local NewsNovember 22, 2024

Lapwai school staff member had adverse reaction to apparent diet pill

Nez Perce Tribal Police provide details about Wednesday incident at Lapwai Elementary School

Lewiston Tribune
Nez Perce Tribal Police
Nez Perce Tribal Police

LAPWAI — A Lapwai Elementary School staff member experienced an adverse drug reaction Wednesday after handling what appeared to be a prescription diet pill, according to the Nez Perce Tribal Police.

The agency responded to a report of a suspected adverse drug reaction at the school after a staff member found a gelatin pill capsule. The pill was found on the sidewalk in a common area of an adjacent facility and the staff member picked it up to throw it away. The person experienced symptoms consistent with a drug overdose after having topical exposure to the pill, according to a news release from the Nez Perce Tribe sent Thursday afternoon.

School staff used counteractive measures and Lewiston Fire Department and paramedics were dispatched. The person was treated at the scene by paramedics and then released after showing no other medical complications, according to the news release.

The pill was tested with kits that can detect fentanyl and other Schedule 1 narcotics, even if masking agents are used. The pill was determined to be non-narcotic and appeared to be a prescription diet pill based on the Prescription Directory Resource. Tribal police canvassed the surrounding areas and didn’t find any other substances, according to the news release.

Tribal police advised that members of the community contact law enforcement before touching, moving or disposing of suspicious substances. Tribal police also thanked the community for their vigilance and the actions of the staff at Lapwai Elementary School in response to the incident.

The news release also asked those with additional information about the incident to contact the Nez Perce Tribal Police at (208) 843-7141.

