Lapwai school staff member had adverse reaction to apparent diet pill

LAPWAI — A Lapwai Elementary School staff member experienced an adverse drug reaction Wednesday after handling what appeared to be a prescription diet pill, according to the Nez Perce Tribal Police.

The agency responded to a report of a suspected adverse drug reaction at the school after a staff member found a gelatin pill capsule. The pill was found on the sidewalk in a common area of an adjacent facility and the staff member picked it up to throw it away. The person experienced symptoms consistent with a drug overdose after having topical exposure to the pill, according to a news release from the Nez Perce Tribe sent Thursday afternoon.

School staff used counteractive measures and Lewiston Fire Department and paramedics were dispatched. The person was treated at the scene by paramedics and then released after showing no other medical complications, according to the news release.