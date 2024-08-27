Lapwai staff member OK after medical emergency

LAPWAI — A staff member at Lapwai Elementary School had a medical emergency at the school Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the school district.
EMTs were called to school and no students or staff were in danger and the staff member was OK, according to the Facebook post.
Information circulated on social media inaccurately portrayed the incident, according to the Facebook post.
The district reported “the medical emergency has been resolved and this faculty member is fine,” according to the post. “Again, there was no danger to students or staff on our campuses today.”