While crucial roads were fixed, Storey said several still remain closed. He said it will take months to completely repair Whitman County’s road system.

The brunt of damage was taken at Steptoe Canyon Road between Colton and the Snake River. Storey said two bridges located in the area were damaged. County officials determined the spans weren’t destroyed, but are in need of significant repairs. He said the road will remain closed after crews began work on the bridges Monday.

The county remains under an emergency declaration. The storm brought an influx of dirt that county officials are requesting people take off their hands. Anyone interested in fill dirt can contact the Whitman County Public Works Department by calling (509) 397-6206.