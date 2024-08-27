Sections
Local NewsJanuary 18, 2025

Latah sheriff gets grant for aggressive driving patrols

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Latah County Sheriff's Office logo
Latah County Sheriff's Office logo

MOSCOW — The Latah County Sheriff’s Office received a $24,000, year-long grant to crack down on aggressive driving.

The grant from the Idaho Transportation Department will be used to conduct emphasis patrols, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies will look for speeding, tailgating, driving too fast for weather conditions, failing to yield, weaving in and out of traffic and other signs of aggressive behavior.

“Latah County averages about 438 collisions per year and have had eight fatality collisions in the last 3 years,” the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post. “Studies have shown that about half of all collisions involve drivers under the age of 24 years old and are caused by preventable means.”

Deputies will also be putting on safe driving presentations in high schools to urge young drivers to use more caution.

“Our goal is to reduce collisions, eliminate fatal collisions and educate the public on how to stay safe on the roadway,” the sheriff’s office said.

