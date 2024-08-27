Latah sheriff gets grant for aggressive driving patrols

“Latah County averages about 438 collisions per year and have had eight fatality collisions in the last 3 years,” the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post. “Studies have shown that about half of all collisions involve drivers under the age of 24 years old and are caused by preventable means.”

Deputies will also be putting on safe driving presentations in high schools to urge young drivers to use more caution.

“Our goal is to reduce collisions, eliminate fatal collisions and educate the public on how to stay safe on the roadway,” the sheriff’s office said.