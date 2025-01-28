Lawmaker proposes increases in grocery tax credit

BOISE — Amid calls to repeal Idaho’s sales tax on groceries, a lawmaker is proposing to increase the grocery tax credit.

House Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Meridian, presented the bill to the House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Monday morning. The committee voted unanimously to introduce the bill, which will allow it to come back for a public hearing.

The bill would increase the grocery tax credit from $120 per person to $155 per person; the tax credit currently is higher for individuals 65 or older, at $140 per person — this bill would set the credit as the same for every tax filer.

“Anybody who’s raised a teenager knows that teenagers eat much more than somebody over 65, and therefore the budget requires additional expenditures on that,” Monks said.

The bill would reduce state general fund revenue by an expected $50 million.

It would also allow tax filers to submit itemized grocery receipts in order to collect a credit of up to $250 per person. In order to receive the full refund on sales taxes for groceries that year, the person would have to submit receipts for purchases on food, which is defined the same way as federal food assistance — namely, SNAP benefits. There are also requirements that the groceries do not include candy, restaurant food, and food sold in a heated state or food sold with an eating utensil provided by the seller.

Gov. Brad Little before the start of the 2025 legislative session told reporters that the potential problem with repealing the sales tax on groceries would be defining what qualifies as “groceries.”