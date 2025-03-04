BOISE — A committee on Monday introduced a bill prohibiting K-12 public schools from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity in any grade.

Rep. Dale Hawkins, R-Ferndale, presented the bill to replace a previous version that would have only prohibited the instruction before third grade.

“You have to remember, we’re not talking about biology, we’re not talking about physiology, we’re talking about thought, what people think about their sexual orientation, that’s what sexual orientation is, gender identity is,” Hawkins told the House Education Committee. “So we’ve expanded this (to) K through 12, because of the pushback I’ve gotten from lots of parents, because this is an issue that the parents don’t think that the schools should be engaging in with their children at any age.”

The bill would require school districts to adopt policies that prohibit classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Sex education in Idaho is determined by local school districts, and parents are able to opt out their children.

Rep. Monica Church, D-Boise, who is an educator, asked if the bill would prohibit instruction on something like the assassination of Harvey Milk — one of the first openly gay elected officials in the U.S. who was murdered in the late 1970s.

Hawkins responded that he didn’t know who that was.

Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, asked if the bill would prohibit biology teachers from explaining why most males are “oriented toward females for biological reasons.”