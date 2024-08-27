Sections
Local NewsOctober 15, 2024

LCSC, ISU team up to expand paramedic education program

The signing will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Healthcare Immersive Learning Lab at Sacajawea Hall at LCSC

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

Lewis-Clark State College and Idaho State University will sign a memorandum of understanding to expand ISU’s paramedic education program to the LCSC campus.

The signing will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Healthcare Immersive Learning Lab at Sacajawea Hall at LCSC, according to a news release from the college.

The partnership will combine ISU’s accreditation and resources with LCSC’s general education courses, local clinical training sites and partnerships.

The agreement will help meet a growing need for paramedics statewide, which is expected to increase by 12.7% from 2022 to 2032, according to the news release.

This is the latest of agreements between the two institutions, including an MOU for pharmacy students, a partnership expanding the ISU physician assistant program, a Master of Occupational Therapy at ISU and a Master of Science in athletic training for LCSC students, according to the news release.

