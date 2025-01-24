LCSC nursing program recognized by U.S. Army program

Lewis-Clark State College is one of 11 schools nationwide recognized by the Army Enlisted Commissioning Program for its nursing program, the Lewiston school announced this week.
The AECP program, which is within the Army, allows active duty service members to attend college, obtain a nursing degree, and reenter the service as a commissioned officer.
According to the AECP, approved schools must allow students to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing within 24 months, be within a 100-mile radius of a military treatment facility for students to receive medical benefits, not exceed $15,000 per year in tuition fees and must have certain accreditation.
“We are very proud of this partnership and recognition,” LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said. “Not only is LC State a healthcare education leader in north Idaho, but our value and quality is truly recognized nationally. We welcome active duty service members to our nursing program and know they will excel here.”