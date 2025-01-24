Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsJanuary 24, 2025

LCSC nursing program recognized by U.S. Army program

story image illustation

Lewis-Clark State College is one of 11 schools nationwide recognized by the Army Enlisted Commissioning Program for its nursing program, the Lewiston school announced this week.

The AECP program, which is within the Army, allows active duty service members to attend college, obtain a nursing degree, and reenter the service as a commissioned officer.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

According to the AECP, approved schools must allow students to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing within 24 months, be within a 100-mile radius of a military treatment facility for students to receive medical benefits, not exceed $15,000 per year in tuition fees and must have certain accreditation.

“We are very proud of this partnership and recognition,” LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said. “Not only is LC State a healthcare education leader in north Idaho, but our value and quality is truly recognized nationally. We welcome active duty service members to our nursing program and know they will excel here.”

Related
Local NewsJan. 24
Spray guilty of murder
Local NewsJan. 24
Trump energy orders could play role in salmon and steelhead ...
Local NewsJan. 24
Kohberger’s legal team attacks police affidavits
Local NewsJan. 24
Mike Moyle proposes reducing income tax
Related
Debate over lawmaker salaries continues
Local NewsJan. 24
Debate over lawmaker salaries continues
Lewiston man sentenced for felony injury to child
Local NewsJan. 24
Lewiston man sentenced for felony injury to child
Three juveniles detained in high-speed Moscow pursuit
Local NewsJan. 24
Three juveniles detained in high-speed Moscow pursuit
Additional ‘Political flag’ bills introduced
Local NewsJan. 24
Additional ‘Political flag’ bills introduced
Asotin-Anatone School District seeking two levies
Local NewsJan. 24
Asotin-Anatone School District seeking two levies
Lawmakers recommend bill banning DEI in higher ed
Local NewsJan. 24
Lawmakers recommend bill banning DEI in higher ed
UPDATED AT 8:35 P.M.: Jacob Spray found guilty of first-degree murder in Whitman County
Local NewsJan. 24
UPDATED AT 8:35 P.M.: Jacob Spray found guilty of first-degree murder in Whitman County
Coroner: Victim deceased when found
Local NewsJan. 23
Coroner: Victim deceased when found
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy